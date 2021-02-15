StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,536.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,356,824,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,943,630,203 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.