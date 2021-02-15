Substratum Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $6,583.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

