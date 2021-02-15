Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 15,157 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1,427.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,464,000 after buying an additional 358,745 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 253,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.