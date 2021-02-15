Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 259,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $159.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.