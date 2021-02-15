Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $506.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.84. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

