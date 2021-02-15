Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.69 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

