Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

