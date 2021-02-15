Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 263.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 204,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $939.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $903.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $866.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.