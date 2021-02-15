Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $413.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $414.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

