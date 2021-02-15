Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $260.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.