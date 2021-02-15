Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

