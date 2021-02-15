Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

