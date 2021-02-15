Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

