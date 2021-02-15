Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.75 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $576.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

