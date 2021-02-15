Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,687 shares of company stock worth $4,850,806. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.43 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

