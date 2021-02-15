Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $485.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

