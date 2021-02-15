Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.