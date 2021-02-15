Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.88 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 179.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

