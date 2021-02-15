Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after buying an additional 187,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,324 shares of company stock worth $18,291,785. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

