Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

