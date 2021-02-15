Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $242.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $245.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

