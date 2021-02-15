Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases New Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.30.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $443.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $446.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.19 and a 200 day moving average of $316.62.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

