Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 10,936 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $169.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.