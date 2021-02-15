Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,067 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $172.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $172.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

