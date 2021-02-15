Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $147.74 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

