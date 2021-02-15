Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,360 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

