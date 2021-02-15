Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,466 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $156.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

