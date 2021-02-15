Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,580 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $140.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.