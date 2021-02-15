Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,621 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,121. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.14 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

