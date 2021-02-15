Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,660 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $145.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

