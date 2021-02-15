Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,844 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

