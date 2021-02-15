Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

