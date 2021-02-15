Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,522 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 489,127 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 394,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,509,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,882,000 after acquiring an additional 339,445 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

PEG stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

