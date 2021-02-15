Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 767 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $231.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.05. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

