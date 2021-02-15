Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 786 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $342.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.