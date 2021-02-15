Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes $1.75 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.45. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

