Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $171.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.