Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 237,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

