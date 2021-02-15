Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM opened at $178.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $178.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.