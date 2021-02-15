Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

