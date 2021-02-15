Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,156,192 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Exact Sciences worth $243,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $155.01 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

