Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.95% of Proto Labs worth $244,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 51.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 28.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $197.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

