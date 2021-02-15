Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Baidu worth $352,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $313.00 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $322.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

