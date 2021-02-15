Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Workday worth $326,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 59.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 668.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Workday by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $281.36 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

