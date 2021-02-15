Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Zoom Video Communications worth $355,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $433.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

