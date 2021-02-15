Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $243,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 185.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $163.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.