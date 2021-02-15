Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 93,691 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $341,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

