Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,527,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,038,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of General Electric worth $308,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.