Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 302,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cigna worth $252,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.25.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

