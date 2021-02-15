Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of BlackRock worth $360,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $722.98 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

